LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.80. 1,297,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.60 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $541.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

