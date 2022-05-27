Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 over the last quarter.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$116.07. 556,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.50. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$73.63 and a twelve month high of C$119.58. The company has a market cap of C$38.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

