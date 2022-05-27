L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LRLCY stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 141,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,087. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($436.17) to €421.00 ($447.87) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

