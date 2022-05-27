L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LRLCY stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 141,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,087. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.
About L’Oréal (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
