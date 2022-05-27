Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.19 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

