Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 647.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

