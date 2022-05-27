Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $115.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

