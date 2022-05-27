Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 620 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schlumberger by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 168,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 664.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 182,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 159,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

SLB stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

