Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

