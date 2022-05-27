Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,025 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

