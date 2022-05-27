Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.06 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.