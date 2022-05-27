Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.