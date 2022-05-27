Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $315,674.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $315,674.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.94 or 0.03921532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00512186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031881 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009006 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

