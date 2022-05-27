LPL Financial LLC Acquires 109,142 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $182,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,982 shares of company stock worth $192,012,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 146,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

