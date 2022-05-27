LPL Financial LLC Buys 179,052 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $341,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. 306,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,263,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

