LPL Financial LLC Purchases 135,002 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $264,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 142,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

