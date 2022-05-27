Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.80

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 438812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.20 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £206.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.64), for a total value of £13,020 ($16,383.54).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

