Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 317.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,168. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

