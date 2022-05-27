Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.48.

LVLU stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

