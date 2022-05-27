Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.