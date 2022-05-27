LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($723.40) to €700.00 ($744.68) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($829.79) to €790.00 ($840.43) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($858.51) to €826.00 ($878.72) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($867.02) to €830.00 ($882.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $717.57.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

