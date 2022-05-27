Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 121,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,673. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

