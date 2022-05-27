MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 6,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.