Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.95 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $157,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.