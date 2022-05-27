Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE MGY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

