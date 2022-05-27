Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 193 ($2.43) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £102.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.81.
About Majedie Investments (Get Rating)
