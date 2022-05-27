Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 193 ($2.43) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £102.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.81.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

