Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 468,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)
