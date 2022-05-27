Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 468,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

