MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

