Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MANU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 80,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,114. The company has a market cap of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.88%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manchester United by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
