Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 80,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,114. The company has a market cap of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.88%.

MANU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manchester United by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

