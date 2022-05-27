Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

NYSE MN opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.