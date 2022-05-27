Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,601. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $480.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $17,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

