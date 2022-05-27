Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Marston’s stock remained flat at $$0.76 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

