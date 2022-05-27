Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

