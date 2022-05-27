Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.74.

MRVL opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

