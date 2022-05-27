Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.74.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

