Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.99, but opened at $59.58. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 182,957 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.74.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

