Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

