Maven Securities LTD Sells 4,858 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Tricida were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tricida by 107.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tricida Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

