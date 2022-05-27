Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 3.72. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

