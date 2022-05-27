Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoPro by 2,254.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

GoPro stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

