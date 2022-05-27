Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $92,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

SAFM opened at $194.49 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

