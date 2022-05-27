Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,632 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $401.62 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.48.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

