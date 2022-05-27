Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 64,362 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,362 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

