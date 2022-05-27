Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $84,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,488,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

CPRT stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

