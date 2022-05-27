Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $377,320,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $118.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

