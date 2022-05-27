Maxim Group Cuts BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $4.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

