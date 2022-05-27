Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 9,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

