McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 4.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,907,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,807 shares of company stock worth $15,260,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $334.03. 19,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,575. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day moving average is $274.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

