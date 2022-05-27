Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.53-$5.65 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.44 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

