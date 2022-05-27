Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.31% of Medtronic worth $6,033,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

