Meme (MEME) Price Tops $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00313151 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.