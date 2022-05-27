Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,174,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

